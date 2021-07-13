Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District

Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai (right) and Capt Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur (left). — ISPR

Security forces conduct operation upon receiving reports of terrorists' presence.

Three terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

A captain and a sepoy have been martyred in the operation.

A Pakistan Army captain and a soldier were martyred in Kurram District were during an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, the military's media wing said Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted after security forces had received reports of terrorists' presence in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, the military's media wing said, adding a-cordon-and-search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.



The security forces personnel who were martyred include:

Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and

Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai.

Last month, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred during an attack launched by militants on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a water bowser through a pressurised IED.

On June 25, five FC soldiers were martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.

The terrorists targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in men and materials, the ISPR had said.