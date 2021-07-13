 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

SEHWAN: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter magnitude scale jolted Sindh's Sehwan and surrounding areas, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Strong tremors were felt in the city which left houses, billboards, and trees shaking vigorously, the seismological centre said. No casualties, however, have so far been reported.

Citizens came out of their houses to protect themselves once the earthquake struck the city.

The seismological centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was measured at 43 kilometres.

Southern Iran has been identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.

Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid

In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers

PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution

Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District

PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources

35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept

Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign

Federal cabinet approves three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

Government decides to keep ban on TLP intact: Fawad Chaudhry

Just how feasible is it for Pakistan to use Electronic Voting Machines during elections?

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation launches anti-Malala documentary

