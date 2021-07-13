 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Reuters

Bear necessities: Cub rescued by Pakistan at LoC prepares for life back in Kashmir wild

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

A six-month-old Asian black bear cub named Daboo is seen after rescued, at the premises of Wildlife Management Board in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. — Anees Hussain/Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)/Handout via Reuters
A six-month-old Asian black bear cub named Daboo is seen after rescued, at the premises of Wildlife Management Board in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. — Anees Hussain/Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)/Handout via Reuters

ISLAMABAD: When poachers shot and killed his mother, the future looked bleak for Daboo. Still too young to open his eyes, the black bear cub was put in a sack and had his ears cut off in preparation for being sold to baiters.

But before the poachers could make the sale, he was rescued and taken to an animal sanctuary in Islamabad.

"He was a little baby bear that was stolen from his mother; in fact his mother was murdered," said Rina Satti, chairperson at Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), where he is being nursed back to health.

Though banned, bear-baiting persists in some parts of Pakistan and, at the time of his rescue, two-month-old Daboo was half starving and suffering from scabies and a severe ear infection.

Now, two months on, filled out and with a glossy black coat, he plays in his wooded sanctuary, taking baths and nibbling at the fruit and vegetables scattered among shrubs as his carers try to teach him how to fend for himself.

A six-month-old Asian black bear cub name Daboo, is seen playing after rescued, at the premises of Wildlife Management Board in Islamabad, Pakistan July 1, 2021. — Anees Hussain/Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)/Handout via Reuters
A six-month-old Asian black bear cub name Daboo, is seen playing after rescued, at the premises of Wildlife Management Board in Islamabad, Pakistan July 1, 2021. — Anees Hussain/Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)/Handout via Reuters

They hope to release him, microchipped, back into the wild when he turns one, near the heavily militarised Line of Control in Kashmir that separates Pakistan and India, where he was captured.

"We will take him to his habitat, but we will not just leave him there," said IWMB caretaker Anees Hussain. "We will have to keep monitoring him for some time to ensure that he can survive there."

More From Pakistan:

'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image

'New low': HRCP demands Punjab revoke order to confiscate textbook containing Malala's image
Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction

Video of man riding with goat on motorbike triggers mixed social media reaction
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh's Sehwan, surrounding areas
Islamabad couple 'filmed in presence of 14 people for 2.5 hours', police tells court

Islamabad couple 'filmed in presence of 14 people for 2.5 hours', police tells court
Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid

Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan: Dr Nausheen Hamid
In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers

In a first, Karachi Traffic Police deploys female officers
PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution

PM Imran Khan urges world to ramp up vaccine production, ensure rapid distribution
Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District

Two security forces personnel martyred in Kurram District
PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources

PML-Q's Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources: sources
35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept

35 Delta variant cases detected in Karachi: Sindh health dept
Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs

Pakistan Army to be called in again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs
PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign

PTI minister Ali Amin Gandapur in hot water over cash donation during AJK campaign

Latest

view all