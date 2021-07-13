 
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam receives standing ovation in England for achieving 14 ODI centuries

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday added yet another feather to his cap by reaching the milestone of 14 ODI centuries during the match with England — an achievement that earned him a standing ovation from the audience. 

Azam impressed the crowd with his flamboyant innings of 158 runs in the 3rd ODI against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Babar smashed four shots over the fence for a maximum and stroked 14 boundaries in his 139-balls innings that also brought his 14th ODI hundred – in his 81st innings — to make him quickest to reach the milestone of 14 ODI centuries.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla completed 14 ODI centuries in 84 innings while Australia’s David Warner took 98 innings to reach there. India’s Virat Kohli took 103 innings to reach this milestone.

This was also Babar’s 3rd ODI hundred on the English soil, making him the first Pakistani to do so. Saeed Anwar, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam ul Haq had scored two ODI hundreds apiece. Babar was already the first Pakistani to score 1000 runs on English soil.

