Dia Mirza announces birth of her baby boy

Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced the birth of her baby boy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia, who got married to Vaibhav in February this year, announced the good news on Instagram.

She said that the little one was born on May 14 and is currently gaining strength in a Neonatal ICU.

Dia wrote in a lengthy post, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

“These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

“We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she continued.

“To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one.

“We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time Dia & Vaibhav.”

