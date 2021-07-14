Sarah Khan shares a glimpse of her 29th birthday celebrations

 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Pakistani celebrities extended love and sweet birthday wishes to fellow showbiz star Sarah Khan on her 29th birthday.

Sarah, who is expecting her first child, celebrated 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabir and delighted millions of fans with a glimpse of celebrations on Instagram.

Celebrity twins Aiman Khan and Minal Khan showered love on Sarah Khan after she posted her stunning pictures.

Tagging her husband, the Sabaat actress turned to Facebook-owned app and posted her dazzling pictures from birthday celebrations with a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan dropped lovely comments saying, “So cute MashaAllah happy birthday sarah” followed by a heart emoji.

Minal also showered love on Sarah, saying, “Happy birthday beautiful mama” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



