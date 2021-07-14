Three Kashmiris martyred in IOJK after Indian forces open fire

Three people martyred in Pulwama after Indian forces opened fire.

The youngsters were martyred after Indian forces attacked them under the guise of siege and search operation.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the occupying Indian administration has also suspended internet service in Pulwama.

PULWAMA: Three young Kashmiris were martyred in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Wednesday after Indian occupying forces opened fire on them under the guise of a siege and search operation, Geo News reported.



According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the occupying Indian administration has also suspended internet service in Pulwama as well as in other districts on IOJK.

KMS says that in the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of killings under the guise of false search operations by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.

— Featured image by Reuters.