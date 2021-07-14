Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away on Wednesday in Karachi, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed, according to Geo News.



The former president was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks, his son said.

Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N. He was one of the most senior PML-N leaders.



Originally a businessman, Mamnoon Hussain had started his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969. At the time, he was made the joint secretary of the Karachi chapter of the League when former minister of state for foreign affairs Zain Noorani was its president.



The deceased had earned an MBA degree from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

He was actively involved in the PML-N since 1993 when Nawaz Sharif was in the Opposition. Before Hussain was appointed as the governor of Sindh by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 to serve in this position for less than six months, he worked as an advisor to the provincial chief minister (Liaquat Ali Jatoi) for an insignificant portfolio.

After the promulgation of military rule in October 1999, Hussain firmly stood with Nawaz Sharif when multitudes of PML-N leaders simply abandoned their party.

More to follow.

