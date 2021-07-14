 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away on Wednesday in Karachi, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed, according to Geo News.

The former president was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks, his son said.

Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who served from 2013 to 2018 during the tenure of the PML-N.  He was one of the most senior PML-N leaders.

Originally a businessman, Mamnoon Hussain had started his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969. At the time, he was made the joint secretary of the Karachi chapter of the League when former minister of state for foreign affairs Zain Noorani was its president.

The deceased had earned an MBA degree from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi. 

He was actively involved in the PML-N since 1993 when Nawaz Sharif was in the Opposition. Before  Hussain was appointed as the governor of Sindh by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 to serve in this position for less than six months, he worked as an advisor to the provincial chief minister (Liaquat Ali Jatoi) for an insignificant portfolio.

After the promulgation of military rule in October 1999, Hussain firmly stood with Nawaz Sharif when multitudes of PML-N leaders simply abandoned their party.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate

If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in Senate
Former commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Former commissioner arrested for suspected involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam
'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee

'Suspects threatened to kill couple,' Islamabad police informs Senate committee
Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA

Govt to launch Sukuk bonds in bid to gather funds for PIA
Tajikistan defence minister lauds Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process

Tajikistan defence minister lauds Pakistan for role in Afghan peace process
AJK imposes 10-day restriction on tourism spots as coronavirus cases rise

AJK imposes 10-day restriction on tourism spots as coronavirus cases rise
PM Imran Khan to depart for Tashkent tomorrow on invitation of Uzbekistan president

PM Imran Khan to depart for Tashkent tomorrow on invitation of Uzbekistan president
Three Kashmiris martyred in IOJK after Indian forces open fire

Three Kashmiris martyred in IOJK after Indian forces open fire
Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis

Karachi weather update: Heavy rain lashes metropolis
Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

Video: Meet 'Bhola Bhala', Dera Ismail Khan's heaviest bull

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan stresses on utilising technology to make life easy for Pakistanis
COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike

COVID-19: Sindh decides to close schools, indoor dining again as cases spike

Latest

view all