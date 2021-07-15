 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

 
Image showing a plane taking off while the sun could be seen setting on the sky in the background. Photo: File.
  • Advisory an attempt to curb the entry of illegal Afghan refugees into the country.
  • No Afghan or foreigner will be given a job at the airports without clearance, the advisory says.
  • Airport Security Force (ASF) and the CAA should re-check the identity cards and vehicles of staff at the entry to the airport, per the advisory.

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new advisory for the security of airports to avert threats and monitor the Afghan refugees attempting to illegally enter the country, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the advisory, identity cards of all contractors and staff will be verified before allowing them access to the airports. All passengers and cargo vehicles will also be searched upon entering the airports.  

"No Afghan or foreigner will be given a job at the airports without clearance," the advisory said, adding that airport staff will also be banned from using mobile phones on the runway or the airport apron," the advisory read.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) and the CAA should re-check the identity cards and vehicles of staff at the entry to the airport for further vigilance, per the advisory.

The Taliban have recently taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing that facilitates trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As a precautionary measure, Pakistan has also suspended all trade activities at the Chaman crossing point. 

