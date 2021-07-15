CAA advises heightened airport security, monitoring Afghan refugees' entry

Image showing a plane taking off while the sun could be seen setting on the sky in the background. Photo: File.

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new advisory for the security of airports to avert threats and monitor the Afghan refugees attempting to illegally enter the country, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the advisory, identity cards of all contractors and staff will be verified before allowing them access to the airports. All passengers and cargo vehicles will also be searched upon entering the airports.

The Taliban have recently taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing that facilitates trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.



As a precautionary measure, Pakistan has also suspended all trade activities at the Chaman crossing point.