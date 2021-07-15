PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day visit to Uzbekistan today

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (Right). Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Uzbekistan today (Thursday) on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, federal ministers and a delegation of businessmen during his visit to the country.

"Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity," stated Radio Pakistan.

"The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

The two sides are expected to sign various MoUs and agreements in various fields. During his stay in the country, the prime minister will address the first-ever Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.



Prime Minister’s Adviser on Trade Razak Dawood is already in Tashkent along with a delegation comprising 135 business leaders from the country to discuss trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

International conference in Uzbekistan

The International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” is being held at the special initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev from July 15-16.

The high-powered forum aims at strengthening historically close and friendly ties, trust, and good-neighbourliness between Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of the two adjacent regions.

Besides PM Khan, the conference will be attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign ministers and high representatives of the Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, and leading international think tanks devoted to the two regions.

During the breakout and plenary sessions, the forum will discuss the possibilities of promoting initiatives aimed at developing trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation with the view to further deepening regional connectivity.

The agenda will include the implementation of specific projects and cooperation programs, enhancing interaction in tourism, education, healthcare, science, and culture, ensuring stability and security of the two regions.