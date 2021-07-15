Security forces rescue five labourers abducted by unknown terrorists in Kurram District

A file photo of security forces conducting an operation in Balochistan. — ISPR/File

Security personnel on Thursday rescued five labourers — among 16 — who were abducted by "unknown terrorists" on June 26 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military's media wing, in the statement, said that following the abduction, the terrorists had released 10 out the 16 labourers on June 27, while the body of one was found.

In a bid to rescue the renaming labourers, the security forces had launched a series of intelligence-based operations (IBO) in "highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions".

The security forces continuously tracked the terrorists and in an IBO on July 13, three terrorists were killed, while Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal were martyred.



Finally, today — as forces continued the pursuit of terrorists — during another exchange of fire, the remaining five abducted labourers were rescued.

The operation is still underway to apprehend and eliminate the remaining terrorists, with forces consistently endeavouring to ensure the security and well-being of innocent civilians who have wholeheartedly supported the military in the fight against terrorism.