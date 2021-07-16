 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan debut track 'Zindagi' on wedding anniversary

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Singer Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan are celebrating their wedding anniversary with new track Zindagi.

Mrs.Falak, which is also Sarah's username on her Instagram handle, is making a debut in her singer-husband's music video.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actor shared a teaser of the loved-up song.

"#ZINDAGI launching worldwide tomorrow!" she captioned alongside the PDA-filled snippet from the track.

Both Sarah and Falak are also expecting their first baby together. The duo tied the knot in 2020.

Zindagi drops worldwide July 16.

