Is Atif Aslam planning to revamp iconic track 'Aadat'? 

Friday Jul 16 2021
Singer Atif Aslam is getting candid about his music journey and inspirations.

The vocalist, who never fails to mesmerize fans with his soulful melodies, spoke to Hello!Pakistan for their July issue and narrated his connection to music.

“Now when I look back at my great journey, my emotions are completely different but music has always been there with me. It has helped me find God," says Atif.

Not to mention, the singer always tries to spread his songs across different and challenging genres. In his own words, Atif wishes to 'reinvent' himself with every new song.

“I want to reinvent myself and challenge my own genre – by reinventing myself I mean, whatever I have done in the past, I shouldn’t repeat that and try different music," Atif continued.

When asked if he is ever planning on making a song like Aadat again, Atif confessed a cult song like that happens once in a lifetime.

“I think making a cult song like Aadat again is very difficult and you shouldn’t revamp it until you get a feeling from your heart and I haven’t gotten it yet.”

Meanwhile, Atif is working on new track Rafta Rafta with superstar Sajal Aly. The first poster of the song dropped last week.

