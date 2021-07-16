 
Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac failure

Surekha Sikri was earlier admitted to the hospital in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri passed away, her family confirmed on Friday, due to cardiac failure.

Sikri, who was seeking treatment in the hospital for atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease and cerebrovascular accident, was 75 years' old.

The news of Sikri's death was announced in a statement that read, "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Previously, the senior star was admitted to the hospital in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke.

While shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar, Sikri fell down because of which she sustained serious injuries on her head, leading to a brain stroke and paralysis in 2018. 

