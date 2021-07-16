 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose pet dog Pippa

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Chrissy Teigen’s life continues to have its downs as she was dealt with the blow of losing her and husband John Legend’s pet dog Pippa.

Taking to Instagram, the Cravings author shared that her and John’s companion "just died in my arms, not long ago".

She posted a tribute for the couple’s 10-year-old French bulldog.

"Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life." (The couple lost their other pet bulldog Puddy in 2018).

