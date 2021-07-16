 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears' latest hearing

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears shares cryptic message after Britney Spears latest hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a cryptic message amid her big sister Britney Spears’ legal drama amid her conservatorship battle.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Zoey 101 alum wrote on social media, "Dear Lord, Can we end this [expletive] once and for all Amen," she wrote. 

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the Toxic singer could now choose her own lawyer in the fight to end her controversial conservatorship.

In court last month, Britney made a dramatic plea to end the agreement. On Wednesday, she repeated that appeal in an emotional statement in which she called for her father to be charged with "conservatorship abuse".

The 39-year-old singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, when concerns over her mental health prompted her father to petition the court for legal authority over his daughter's life.

