READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season

pakistan
Friday Jul 16 2021
Friday Jul 16, 2021

A man holds an umbrella as he walks through floodwaters during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, July 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
Rain in Pakistan not only causes power outages and damage to infrastructure, but it also becomes the reason for spreading water-borne diseases — like typhoid, gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E, and Cholera.

These diseases rise multiple times during the rainy season, according to the Pakistan Medical Association. Aside from the aforementioned diseases, the threat of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, is also growing these days.

This disease is very lethal and is caused by Naegleria fowleri present in non-chlorinated water, the medical association said.

"It enters into the brain through the nostrils and starts damaging the brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain-eating amoeba because it eats the front lobe of the brain," the PMA said.

This causes meningioma-encephalitis, which is fatal in 95% of cases and the affected person dies eventually, the PMA added.

In a bid to prevent catching these diseases, here are PMA's guidelines:

  • Always drink boiled water;
  • Ensure water is not accumulated around your house. If it is, then spray kerosene oil on it;
  • Use clean water to brush your teeth;
  • Use clean water for preparing food, for washing utensils, vegetables, and fruits;
  • Wash your hands with soap and clean water before eating, cooking, feeding children, and after using the toilet;
  • Make sure that children also wash their hands in the same way;
  • Do not allow children to play in rainy water or stationary water around;
  • If possible, avoid eating food out these days;
  • If your child, particularly young children, is having non-stop diarrhea/vomiting, immediately take them to a doctor.

Precautions for Naegleria fowleri

  • Do not wash your face or bath with polluted water;
  • Do not have swimming in non-chlorinated pools;
  • While washing your face never put your finger in your nostrils because the amoeba could enter your nose;
  • Do not dive into water reservoirs like ponds, lakes, and rivers;
  • Avoid swimming at farmhouses pools;
  • People are also requested to put chlorine in underground water tanks (one tablet in 1000 gallons of water)
  • You can also use bleach powder to clean your water storage. Take two tablespoons of bleach powder make a paste of it with water and put it into your water tank at night. Remember this is enough for 500 to 1500 gallons of water;
  • Clean your underground tanks once a year;
  • Please consult your doctor immediately, if you are having a headache/nausea for the last 24hrs.

