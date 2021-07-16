READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season

A man holds an umbrella as he walks through floodwaters during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, July 3, 2018. — Reuters/File

Rain in Pakistan not only causes power outages and damage to infrastructure, but it also becomes the reason for spreading water-borne diseases — like typhoid, gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E, and Cholera.

These diseases rise multiple times during the rainy season, according to the Pakistan Medical Association. Aside from the aforementioned diseases, the threat of Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, is also growing these days.

This disease is very lethal and is caused by Naegleria fowleri present in non-chlorinated water, the medical association said.

"It enters into the brain through the nostrils and starts damaging the brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain-eating amoeba because it eats the front lobe of the brain," the PMA said.

This causes meningioma-encephalitis, which is fatal in 95% of cases and the affected person dies eventually, the PMA added.

In a bid to prevent catching these diseases, here are PMA's guidelines:

Always drink boiled water;

Ensure water is not accumulated around your house. If it is, then spray kerosene oil on it;

Use clean water to brush your teeth;

Use clean water for preparing food, for washing utensils, vegetables, and fruits;

Wash your hands with soap and clean water before eating, cooking, feeding children, and after using the toilet;

Make sure that children also wash their hands in the same way;

Do not allow children to play in rainy water or stationary water around;

If possible, avoid eating food out these days;

If your child, particularly young children, is having non-stop diarrhea/vomiting, immediately take them to a doctor.

Precautions for Naegleria fowleri