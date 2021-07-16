Video: Indian woman falls from ninth-floor balcony, survives miraculously

GHAZIABAD, INDIA: A woman fell from from the balcony of the ninth floor of a building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and sustained severe head injuries, Indian media reported after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The woman is said to be in critical condition.



In the video, the 30-year-old woman could be seen hanging over the railing of the balcony while her husband tried hard to pull her up. However, failed and she fell to the ground floor, screaming in shock which could be heard in the video.



Despite the fall, the woman survived after residents of her area managed to place mattresses on the ground below.

According to Indian media, the woman lives with her husband in a flat “Crossings Republik” situated in Ghaziabad for the last two years.

The country's media outlets reported that the woman had a quarrel with her husband, but the full reasons for the incident are still not known as the police are currently probing the matter.

The woman was later taken by her husband to a hospital where she is being treated.