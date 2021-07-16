 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Indian woman falls from ninth-floor balcony, survives miraculously

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

GHAZIABAD, INDIA: A woman fell from from the balcony of the ninth floor of a building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and sustained severe head injuries, Indian media reported after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The woman is said to be in critical condition.

In the video, the 30-year-old woman could be seen hanging over the railing of the balcony while her husband tried hard to pull her up. However, failed and she fell to the ground floor, screaming in shock which could be heard in the video.

Despite the fall, the woman survived after residents of her area managed to place mattresses on the ground below.

According to Indian media, the woman lives with her husband in a flat “Crossings Republik” situated in Ghaziabad for the last two years. 

The country's media outlets reported that the woman had a quarrel with her husband, but the full reasons for the incident are still not known as the police are currently probing the matter. 

The woman was later taken by her husband to a hospital where she is being treated.

More From World:

As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning

As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning
UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list
Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110
Afghan forces launch offensive to retake Spin Boldak border crossing

Afghan forces launch offensive to retake Spin Boldak border crossing
Pulitzer winning journalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan clashes

Pulitzer winning journalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan clashes
At least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe

At least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe
Lockdown deaths of animals in Bangladesh pet shops spark outcry

Lockdown deaths of animals in Bangladesh pet shops spark outcry
England sees 20% increase in alcohol-related deaths in pandemic year

England sees 20% increase in alcohol-related deaths in pandemic year
China should provide raw data on coronavirus pandemic's origins: WHO chief

China should provide raw data on coronavirus pandemic's origins: WHO chief
WHO's Emergency Committee advises against COVID-19 vaccination proof for travel

WHO's Emergency Committee advises against COVID-19 vaccination proof for travel
Taliban put three-month ceasefire on the table in exchange for release of prisoners

Taliban put three-month ceasefire on the table in exchange for release of prisoners
Video: Two women miraculously survive swing fall from 6,300-foot mountain in Russia

Video: Two women miraculously survive swing fall from 6,300-foot mountain in Russia

Latest

view all