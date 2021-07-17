Aseefa Bhutto Zardari says PPP to 'rescue' Kashmiris from 'oppressors'

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari addressing an election rally in AJK's Muzaffarabad, on July 17, 2021. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said Saturday PPP would rescue the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from the "oppressors", as she urged the people of the valley to vote for her party in the July 25 elections.

Addressing an election rally in AJK's Muzaffarabad, Aseefa said her party had issued a people-friendly manifesto this time and vowed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would live up to the expectations of the Kashmiri people.

"Bilawal will work for Kashmir's prosperity," she said.

She went on to slam Prime Minister Imran Khan for "allowing" India to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status.

The PPP leader said: "Some people came here today and made tall claims, but where were they when Narendra Modi attacked Kashmir?"

Aseefa said Bilawal would "fulfill the promises he has made".



"If you want peace he will work for peace, if you wish for war, he will follow your directions."

The PPP leader urged the people of Kashmir to support Bilawal just like they supported her mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and her grandfather, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"Kashmir is close to my heart, and I will never forget the love and respect the people gave to me here today," she added.



Aseefa said PPP had established the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Sindh.



Moreover, the roads of AJK were laid during PPP's tenure, she said, adding: "Benazir Bhutto had stated that our blood would fall where the sweat of Kashmiris falls."

The PPP leader said PPP established six universities in the region, including medical colleges in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch and if the people of Kashmir give them another chance, they "would serve them again".