WATCH: Cricket fan says 'legend' Babar Azam should be made PM

A young cricket fan has demanded that the "legend" Babar Azam be made the prime minister of Pakistan.



Speaking to the media outside the Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, following Pakistan's victory in the first of the three-match T20 series against England, the gushing girl said that Babar Azam is "amazing" and "everything".

"If I ever get to meet Babar Azam, my life's purpose would have been fulfilled," she said.

She went on to swoon over his captaincy skills, his batting and the sixes and fours he hits.



"It is because of him that we have any respect," she said animatedly, adding: "If it wasn't for Babar Azam, I would not be able to show my face anywhere."

"He has every quality that a prime minister should have.

"Take Imran Khan sahab for instance. He was such a good cricketer and now he is the prime minister. And Babar Azam is amazing. So why not him?" she reasoned.

"I hope he becomes prime minister and wins people's hearts," she said, to conclude her impassioned plea.





