'Disappointed' boy flashes thumbs up for Pakistan after thriller T20 against England

Shami Khan expressing his disappointment in the first ODI (L) and flashing a thumbs up during first T20 which Pakistan won, against England, in England. — Photo courtesy PCB

A boy who was photographed throwing his hands in the air in disappointment after Pakistan suffered a humiliating nine-wicket ODI defeat at the hands of a second-string England team was seen pleased and flashing a thumbs up on Friday during the first T20 match that Pakistan won by 31 runs.



The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the fan's transition from his 'disappointed' look — one that could rival that of Sarim Akhtar of the 'disappointed meme' fame — to a smile.

Sarim Akhtar, of cricket meme fame, advises Pakistan team against 'ghabrana' when facing England

"Shami Khan is happy," PCB tweeted.



The boy, on the day of the defeat, had garnered quite the attention on Twitter with his photo being shared by several fans looking to express their own outrage at the Pakistan team.

England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

One shared the original 'disappointed' look meme alongside the boy's look for a close comparison. "Both are in disappointment," he said.



Another put it to Twitteratis to do some introspection if they don't have the same expression after the crushing defeat.



"What were you doing man?" one user said in an imagined dialogue to go along with the boy's expression.

Another felt it was a very apt way to describe "the situation right now".



