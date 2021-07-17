 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

'Disappointed' boy flashes thumbs up for Pakistan after thriller T20 against England

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Shami Khan expressing his disappointment in the first ODI (L) and flashing a thumbs up during first T20 which Pakistan won, against England, in England. — Photo courtesy PCB
Shami Khan expressing his disappointment in the first ODI (L) and flashing a thumbs up during first T20 which Pakistan won, against England, in England. — Photo courtesy PCB

A boy who was photographed throwing his hands in the air in disappointment after Pakistan suffered a humiliating nine-wicket ODI defeat at the hands of a second-string England team was seen pleased and flashing a thumbs up on Friday during the first T20 match that Pakistan won by 31 runs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the fan's transition from his 'disappointed' look — one that could rival that of Sarim Akhtar of the 'disappointed meme' fame — to a smile.

Sarim Akhtar, of cricket meme fame, advises Pakistan team against 'ghabrana' when facing England

"Shami Khan is happy," PCB tweeted.

The boy, on the day of the defeat, had garnered quite the attention on Twitter with his photo being shared by several fans looking to express their own outrage at the Pakistan team.

England rout Pakistan by nine wickets in first ODI

One shared the original 'disappointed' look meme alongside the boy's look for a close comparison. "Both are in disappointment," he said.

Another put it to Twitteratis to do some introspection if they don't have the same expression after the crushing defeat.

"What were you doing man?" one user said in an imagined dialogue to go along with the boy's expression.

Another felt it was a very apt way to describe "the situation right now".


More From Sports:

WATCH: Cricket fan says 'legend' Babar Azam should be made PM

WATCH: Cricket fan says 'legend' Babar Azam should be made PM
Danielle Wyatt lavishes praise on Babar Azam for his stellar performance against England

Danielle Wyatt lavishes praise on Babar Azam for his stellar performance against England
Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan talk about their 150-run partnership

Pak vs Eng: Watch Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan talk about their 150-run partnership
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi says he wasn't needed, Pakistan displayed enough 'Boom Boom'

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi says he wasn't needed, Pakistan displayed enough 'Boom Boom'
Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi ‘delighted’ over Pakistan's performance in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Shahid Afridi ‘delighted’ over Pakistan's performance in first T20
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan create records in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan create records in first T20
Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20

Pak vs Eng: Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20
Tennis star Sania Mirza is having a good hair and makeup day

Tennis star Sania Mirza is having a good hair and makeup day
Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton

Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat England in 1st T20 despite Livingstone ton
Sania Mirza is reaching for new goals

Sania Mirza is reaching for new goals
T20 World Cup 2021: ICC places Pakistan, India in same group

T20 World Cup 2021: ICC places Pakistan, India in same group
Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal decides to pardon fans who allegedly attacked him

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal decides to pardon fans who allegedly attacked him

Latest

view all