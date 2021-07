A representational image. Photo: File

Larkana's Amir Azad Mangi and his family have made history after it was discovered that all nine members of the family, were born on August 1.



The Guinness World Record has issued a certificate to Mangi as well, acknowledging the record.

Mangi, his wife and children--who add up to nine--were all born on August. The Larkana man also got married on the same date, August 1.



On second position is an Indian family of five persons, who were born on the same day.