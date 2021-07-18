Gujranwala authorities summon army to help implement coronavirus SOPs

A file photo of Pakistan Army personnel helping people implement COVID-19 SOPs.

Authorities in Gujranwala on Sunday summoned the Pakistan Army to help them implement SOPs to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As per a report in the Daily Jang, authorities will first issue warnings and if they are not heeded to, will register cases against individuals that violate SOPs.

District Commissioner Gujranwala Sohail Khawaja said the army has been called to help the district administration. He added that the army personnel will be included in the joint teams of police and the district administration.

On the other hand, certain areas of Gujranwala are under a smart lockdown and teams have been deployed to monitor the exit and entry points of the area.



