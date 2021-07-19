Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez flaunted her eye-popping chiseled abs in cropped top as she heads into a studio in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The 52-year-old singer/dancer/actress showcased her young and lithe figure to give fans fitness envy during her chic appearance in the parking lot of Lionsgate Entertainment in California.



The multi-hyphenate showbiz star looked stunning as she rocked a white and blue marble print sweat clothes set, consisting of a long sleeve crop top and baggy pants. She also shouldered a tan leather tote bag accented with golden sequins.

Lopez had her blondish brown hair tied back into a bun, and put on oversized sunglasses. JLo has been even more in the spotlight as she has been seeing house-hunting in LA with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The mother of two, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been based in Miami, Florida.

Ben and Jen rekindled their romance soon after they had separated from their respective previous partners Jlo from Yankee Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck from actress Ana de Armas.