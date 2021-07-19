 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez flaunted her eye-popping chiseled abs in cropped top as she heads into a studio in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The 52-year-old singer/dancer/actress showcased her young and lithe figure to give fans fitness envy during her chic appearance in the parking lot of Lionsgate Entertainment in California.

The multi-hyphenate showbiz star looked stunning as she rocked a white and blue marble print sweat clothes set, consisting of a long sleeve crop top and baggy pants. She also shouldered a tan leather tote bag accented with golden sequins.

Lopez had her blondish brown hair tied back into a bun, and put on oversized sunglasses. JLo has been even more in the spotlight as she has been seeing house-hunting in LA with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

The mother of two, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been based in Miami, Florida.

Ben and Jen rekindled their romance soon after they had separated from their respective previous partners Jlo from Yankee Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck from actress Ana de Armas.

More From Entertainment:

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US
Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana
Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair
Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video

Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video
K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released
Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Latest

view all