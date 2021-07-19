 
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk upset about false rumours about her split with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Love birds Irina Shayk and Kanye West are still going stronger than ever, despite reports claiming otherwise. 

People reported that the supermodel, 35, is quite upset about tabloids claiming she has parted ways with the rapper.

An insider revealed to the outlet: "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye.”

The source shared further that the Russian model was forced to take legal action to shoot down rumours.

Touching upon hearsay that "they're cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris," the insider clarified: "That's just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours."

"They are very much still dating,” added the grapevine.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” they revealed.

"He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again," they added. 

