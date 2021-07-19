Imad Wasim becomes eighth Pakistani to reach 50 T20I wickets landmark

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim.

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim has become the eighth Pakistani bowler to claim 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

The left-arm spinner took two wickets in the second T20 against England to complete his half century of wickets. Imad had dismissed Jason Roy (10) and Dawid Malan (1) in the first 15 balls of the match to give Pakistan an early breakthrough.

Stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo.

Wasim is just four wickets behind Sohail Tanvir, who took 54 T20 wickets. Wasim's 50 wickets have come at an average of 23.06 and an economy rate of 6.40 in 51 matches.



He started his career in 2015 and has bowled 180 overs and gave 1153 runs with the best bowling figures of 5/14 against West Indies.

According to a report, his economy rate is the second-lowest among Pakistani bowlers to pick up at least 50 wickets and only former spinner Saeed Ajmal has a better economy rate of 6.36.