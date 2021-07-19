In meeting with Chinese envoy, COAS stresses need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on July 19, 2021. — ISPR

Army chief meets Chinese ambassador at GHQ.

COAS extends heartfelt sympathies to bereaved families affected by the Dasu incident.

He says both countries need to thwart the designs of those threatening both their strategic cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Monday as China and Pakistan work for peace, they needed to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging their resolve.

The development came during the army chief's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement

The army chief told the ambassador that both countries need to thwart the designs of those threatening their strategic cooperation.

The army chief extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families affected by the Dasu incident.



The army chief said Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend and also assured full support and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

"Both agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.

Bus plunges into ravine

On July 14, a bus carrying workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast", a statement from the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project".

The accident resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Work on Dasu hydropower project to resume soon: FO

Following the development, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said work on the Dasu hydropower project would resume soon as both Pakistan and China remain committed to the timely completion of the project as well as others being undertaken with Chinese cooperation.

Responding to media queries regarding the notification by the Chinese company, the spokesperson, in a statement, said: “The Chinese construction company, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) through its latest notification has declared its earlier notice, about contract termination of employment of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project, null and void.”

He further said that matters regarding security and execution of the project were being looked into, and the relevant authorities from Pakistan and China have been in close contact on the same.