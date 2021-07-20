‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

Jemima Goldsmith says she had left Pakistan due to antisemitic attacks.

Says it still continues despite the passage of 16 years.

Jemima says she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

LONDON: Reacting to the antisemitic remarks made by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday said that she had left Pakistan due to such antisemitic attacks.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote, “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.” She maintained that at the time she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.



Despite the passage of over 16 years, such antisemitic attacks against her still continuing, she said.

PM Khan and Maryam's remarks during their recent political rallies ahead of the polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been heavily criticised as "dirty politics".

In his speech, talking about the pictures of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who went abroad in 2019 for treatment, attending his grandson Junaid Safdar's polo match in the UK, PM Khan said, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match."

“The common man cannot play polo. You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your money" he had said.

Following his statement, Maryam also launched an antisemitic tirade and said, "He is Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. he’s not being raised in the lap of Jews."