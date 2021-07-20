 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

  • Jemima Goldsmith says she had left Pakistan due to antisemitic attacks.
  • Says it still continues despite the passage of 16 years.
  • Jemima says she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

LONDON: Reacting to the antisemitic remarks made by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday said that she had left Pakistan due to such antisemitic attacks.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote, “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.” She maintained that at the time she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

Despite the passage of over 16 years, such antisemitic attacks against her still continuing, she said.

PM Khan and Maryam's remarks during their recent political rallies ahead of the polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been heavily criticised as "dirty politics".

In his speech, talking about the pictures of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who went abroad in 2019 for treatment, attending his grandson Junaid Safdar's polo match in the UK, PM Khan said, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match."

“The common man cannot play polo. You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your money" he had said.

Following his statement, Maryam also launched an antisemitic tirade and said, "He is Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. he’s not being raised in the lap of Jews."

More From Pakistan:

AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls

AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls
Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge

Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge
US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan

US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan
Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside

Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside
PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan to hold national e-sports tournament for the first time

Pakistan to hold national e-sports tournament for the first time

PM Imran Khan says peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest

PM Imran Khan says peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest
In meeting with Chinese envoy, COAS stresses need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces

In meeting with Chinese envoy, COAS stresses need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces
PM Imran Khan orders immediate arrest of culprits who raped differently-abled Okara girl

PM Imran Khan orders immediate arrest of culprits who raped differently-abled Okara girl
Pakistan will ensure transparency in Afghan ambassador's daughter's incident: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will ensure transparency in Afghan ambassador's daughter's incident: FM Qureshi
Sindh govt committed to provide Rs6bn for KCR, reiterates CM Murad

Sindh govt committed to provide Rs6bn for KCR, reiterates CM Murad
CAA warns people to avoid offal disposal near airports

CAA warns people to avoid offal disposal near airports

Latest

view all