 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

In Twitter spat with Jemima Goldsmith, Maryam Nawaz says 'you have only your ex to blame'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (right). — Wikipedia/Reuters/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (right). — Wikipedia/Reuters/File

  • Maryam Nawaz responds to PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith after Jemima regrets anti-semtic remarks made by Maryam during an AJK rally.
  • "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons," Maryam says.
  • Maryam adds: "You have only your ex to blame."

In the latest turn of events in the war of words between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, which drew in the premier's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith at one juncture, Maryam said to Jemima "you have only your ex to blame".

The chain of events began with PM Imran Khan criticising how the poor are jailed in Pakistan and the powerful "get an NRO and go abroad and watch their grandson play polo", during an address to an election campaign rally in Bhimbar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It was a jibe at Nawaz Sharif who recently went to watch a polo match played by his grandson and Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, in the English town of Windsor.

At this, Maryam responded during her own AJK rally by saying Junaid Safdar is "Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s".

"He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews," Maryam said.

Jemima, in response, said: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.”

The premier's ex-wife said that at the time she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

She regretted that despite the passage of over 16 years, such antisemitic attacks against her were still continuing.

At this, Maryam, in her latest tweet, replied by saying: "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons, or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say.

"You have only your ex to blame," she added.

PM Imran Khan and Maryam's remarks have been widely criticised as dirty politics.

More From Pakistan:

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy's daughter's case: interior minister
PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources

PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources
Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards

Pak vs Eng: Pitch invader trying to get a selfie with English team manhandled by guards
India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report

India targeted Pakistani, Chinese diplomats through Israeli spyware: report
Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met
Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications

Pakistan developing WhatsApp alternative to secure govt communications
‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz

‘Goldsmith’s grandson’: Jemima Goldsmith slams remarks by Maryam Nawaz
AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls

AJK govt gives magisterial powers to army for July 25 polls
Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge

Coronavirus kills another 37 people in Pakistan amid alarming virus surge
US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan

US says it ‘recognises, supports’ Pakistan’s efforts to implement FATF action plan
Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside

Murtaza Wahab warns of stricter restrictions in Sindh if SOPs brushed aside
PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all