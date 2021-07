Eid ul Adha 2021: Namaz timing in Karachi

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continued in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2021. — INP/File

The administrations of mosques, Eid gahs, and Imam Barghas across Karachi have announced the timings for the Eid ul Adha prayers, as the nation is all set to mark the occasion tomorrow (Wednesday).

In a bid to help users navigate the timings easily, Geo.tv has compiled a list of several mosques across the city that have made arrangements for Eid prayers.

Fiqh-e-Hanafia

6:10am: Jamia Binoria Almia Site, Masjid Muhammadi

6:15am: Jamia Memon Masjid, Jodia Bazar



6:15am: Jamia Masjid Kanzul Emaan, Gurumandir

6:15am: Memon Masjid, Bolton Market

6:15am: Badar Masjid, Paper Market

6:15am: Jamia Masjid Allahwali, Jacob Line



6:15am: Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road

6:15am: Jamia Binoria Almia Site, Masjid Sadiqa



6:30am: Jamia Masjid Muhammadi, Ghosia Colony, near Central Jail

6:30am: KDA Ground, Railway Society

6:30am: Jamia Masjid Quba, Chawal Godown, Landhi

6:30am: Jamia Masjid Usman Ghani, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 12

6:30am: Jamia Darul Uloom, Rehmania Almarkaz, Lee Market

6:45am: Jamia Islamia Mehmoodia, Dost Mehmoodia Goth, near New Sabzi Mandi



6:45am: Jamia Madina Islamia, Jamshed Ansari Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal



7:00am: Masjid Quba, Keamari

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Hadi, Islam Itehad Town



7:00am: Jamia Masjid Madina, Federal B Area, Block 15

7:00am: Jamia Masjid PSPS

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Noorul Aqsa, Moosa Colony, Street no8

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Faroqui, Malir

7:00am: Central Jamia Masjid Noorani, Adamji Road, Landi

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Subhani, Future Colony, Landhi Quaidabad

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Aqsa, Muzafarabad Colony, Landhi

7:10am: Jamia Masjid Siddiqui Akbar, near New Sabsi Mandi, Super Highway

7:15am: T-Ground, Federal B Area’s central Eidgah

7:15am: Jamia Masjid Syedna Farooq-e-Azam, Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed

7:15am: Jamia Masjid Almunib, Sector E-5 Surjani Town



7:30am: Eidgah Ground Tharolane, Garden West



7:30am: Jamia Usmania, Yousuf Goth

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Noman, Sector 8I, Gulzar Colony, Korangi Industrial Area

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Haqani, Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth, Bangali Para

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Noor Rahim Shah Colony, Orangi Town

7:30am: Jamia Masjidul Huda, Qazafi Town, Landhi



7:30am: Jamia Masjid Babul Islam, Nawab Colony, Ittehad Town

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Mehmoodia, Muhammadi Masjid, Lyari

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Karimia, Haji Darya Khan Goth Mokhi, Gadap Town

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Qudsia, Nazimabad No2, Chota Ground

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Noorani, Baloch Goth, Orangi Town, Sector 7-A



7:35am: JamiaMasjid Haqani, Ghazi Goth



7:45am: Eidgah, Abdullah Gabol Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar



7:30am: Jamia Shamsul Uloom-o-Jamia Masjid Pathan, Keamari

7:45am: Jamia Masjid Dargah Abdullah Shah Gazi, Clifton

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Toor, Jamia Usmania, Shersha

7:30am: Jamia Masjid Madni, Keamari

8:30am: Jamia Masjid Taqwa, Jathyal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar



8:30am: Jamia Masjid Rehman, Ahsanabad,

8:15am: Jamia Masjid Usman Ghani, Jonjhar Goth near New Sabzi Mandi



8:45am: Jamia Masjd Quba, Jamali Para

8:45am: Jamia Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Faizan Town, New Sabzi Mandi



8:00am: Jamia Masjid Muhammadi



8:00am: Perl Continental Hotel



8:15am: Jamia Masjid Alrashee, Abdul Rehman Gabol Goth, Gadap Town



10:00am: Jamia Masjid Qadir, Shahrae Faisal, Awami Markaz



Fiqh-e-Jafria

6:00am: Masjid Bab-ul-Ilm North Nazimabad

7:00am: Jamia Imamia, Nazimabad number 2

7:00am: Jamia Masjid Jafira, Sector D-5, New Karachi

7:00am: Bargah Hussani, Block 2, PECHS

7:30am: Masjid o Imambargah Sahibu Zaman, Gulistan-e-jauhar, Block 14

8:00am: Masjid o Imambargah Hur, Tesar Town

8:00am: Jamia Masjid Shah Najaf, Martin Road

8:00am: Jamia Masjid-o-Imambargah Jafria, Sector D-5 New Karachi

8:00am: Masjid Yasrab, DHA Phase IV

8:00am: Masjid Ale Muhammad, Sector 5c-3, North Karachi

8:30am: Masjid o Imambargah Sahibu Zaman, Gulistan-e-jauhar, Block 14

8:30am: Jamia Masjid o Imambargah, Orangi Town number 10

8:30am: Jamia Imamia, Nazimabad Number 2

9:00am: Jamia Masjid Shah, Najaf Martin Road

9:00am: Masjid Shah Karbala, Rizvia Society, Nazimabad