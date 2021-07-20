 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Man's third marriage leads to violence during wedding function in Gujranwala

By
GUJRANWALA:  A merry wedding function of a man tying the knot for the third time soon turned into a chaotic one after the second wife came to the ceremony in a bid to stop it, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to the police, violence ensued during the wedding function as families involved got into a physical altercation. Women were also part of the altercation as kicks and punches were thrown.

The groom, identified as Adnan, had divorced his first wife and remarried his second wife. However, he decided to remarry for the third time without telling the new bride that he was already married. Adnan’s second wife intervened before the nikkah could be performed.

Upon realising the full state of affairs, the family of Adnan’s third wife-to-be called the wedding off.

