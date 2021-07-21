Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’

Indian actor Salman Khan delighted his millions of fans with an intense workout video as he officially confirmed his next film Tiger 3.



The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram to officially confirm Tiger 3 and revealed that he is currently preparing for the shooting of the action film.

Khan shared his adorable video from the gym wherein he can be seen working out intensely.

Also, the theme music of the Tiger franchise can be heard playing in the background.

Salman Khan posted the video with caption “I think this guy is training for Tiger3 . .”

Meanwhile, according to reports, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is also part of Tiger 3.

