pakistan
Thursday Jul 22 2021
Tourists stranded following closure of Karakoram Highway, landslide in Chilas

Thursday Jul 22, 2021


  • Karakoram Highway closed due to landslide, tourists and passengers stranded.
  • Karakoram Highway is closed at seven places from Tata Pani to Lal Pari, says Chilas assistant commissioner.
  • Rain continues across Gilgit-Baltistan intermittently, damaging houses and crops and blocking communication roads.

CHILAS: Countless tourists and locals have been stranded following the closure of a portion of the Karakoram Highway after a landslide in Chilas, Geo News reported Thursday morning.

The Karakoram Highway is closed at seven places from Tata Pani to Lal Pari, including Gandlo, Raikot and other places, the Chilas assistant commissioner said.

Heavy machinery has been installed on both sides of the Karakoram, he said, adding that there are difficulties in rehabilitation work due to landslides.

Read more: AJK imposes 10-day restriction on tourism spots as coronavirus cases rise

Meanwhile, rain has continued in the city intermittently for the last three days. Houses and crops have been damaged and communication roads have been severely affected by the rains.

Khaner Valley lost ground connection with the city and it could not be restored even after 48 hours

Rains, landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan cut off ground connectivity in many areas

Rains have been continuing in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan for the last three days due to which several ground connections have been cut off due to landslides at various places.

Tehsil Yaseen's ground connection has been cut off since a day due to a landslide in Damilgan area of ​​Ghizer, while landslides also took place at Gopis Chartoi due to which the Gilgit-Chitral Road was closed for all kinds of traffic.

Read more: Five policemen martyred in exchange of fire during raid in Chilas

On the other hand, Ashkuman Valley's main road remained closed Thursday for the fourth day today due to river erosion.

The ground connection of the upper villages of Amat has also been cut off for the past five days. In addition, there are reports of closure of communication roads in other areas due to landslides.

