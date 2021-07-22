 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Moeed Yusuf lashes out at 'spoilers' in Kabul; says Afghanistan being 'embarrassed daily' by them

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf issued a stern rebuke to what he described as some Afghan officials' "vitriolic and delusional" statements aimed at undermining Pakistan's efforts for peace in the neighbouring country. Photo: File 

National Security Adviser to the Government of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf on Thursday issued a stern rebuke to Afghan officials who have amped up their rhetoric against Pakistan, saying Islamabad will not be deterred by "spoilers" in Kabul as it works to bring a lasting peace to the neighbouring country. 

"Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. In this spirit, PM Imran Khan agreed to meet [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani recently to continue our engagement," Yusuf wrote on Twitter on Thursday. 

Yusuf slammed the, "vitriolic and delusional statements from some spoilers in Kabul", whom he described as having been "imposed" on the Afghan people "as their senior officials".

He said these officials, "are constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations on purpose to deflect attention from their own failures. 

He was referring to a spate of critical statements made by officials of the incumbent Afghan regime casting aspersions on Pakistan's intent in the peace process. 

"Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements. Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers. We will not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan’s support to ALL Afghans for peace and stability," Yusuf concluded. 

The sharp rebuke followed a clear insult directed at Pakistan from Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh a day earlier and Afghan president Ghani's attempt to lay the blame of his regime's rapid implosion on Pakistan's doorstep at a public forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present. 

Pakistan had earlier also officially broken ties with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib after he crudely insulted the country. 

