Thursday Jul 22 2021
Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Salman Khan addressed rumours of being married to a woman named Noor and having a daughter in Dubai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has come forth putting rumours about having a wife and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai to rest.

The actor, while responding to comments from his fans on his brother Arbaaz Khan's chat show titled Pinch 2, addressed rumours of being married to a woman named Noor. 

Salman, who initially appeared to be shocked by the accusation, proceeded to state sarcastically that people who make such comments are indeed ‘very well informed.'

Rubbishing the claims, the Dabangg actor said he has no idea who this person is talking about. 

He went on to blast that this person really thinks he will get an explanation, confirming that he does not have a wife and has been living in Galaxy Apartments since he was nine years old, contrary to the claims that he has been staying in Dubai with his alleged wife. 

This is not the first time such an accusation has been made against Salman. In fact, he has been linked to a number of women in the past, with claims that he has secretly even tied the knot. 

