 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Army troops to be deployed from Jul 22-26 for AJK polls: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Army troops assist in carrying ballot boxes in this undated file photo.
  • Army to be deployed in Quick Reaction Force mode
  • Political parties had consented to calling in army to ensure safe conduct of polls 
  • Police, agencies, Rangers and FC to also take part in ensuring law and order on polling day

Pakistan Army will deploy troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on "Quick Reaction Force mode" from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), notified on Thursday. 

"Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25," the statement issued by ISPR noted. 

"AJK Police, assisted by law enforcement agencies from other provinces and civil armed forces — including Rangers and the FC — will be employed for smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK elections," the statement read.

A day earlier, daily The News had reported that the political parties contesting the AJK Legislative Assembly election had agreed on calling in the army for security and support. 

The publication said the decision was taken with the heads of all political parties present. Political leaders had suggested to the AJK Election Commission that the army be deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order on polling day.

A member of the AJK Election Commission, Farhat Ali Mir, had been reported as saying that the meeting had been called for the purpose of seeking the political leadership's consensus on the deployment of the army.

Earlier, the AJK government had also granted magisterial powers to army officers summoned on July 25 to assist the electoral body and administration in maintaining law and order on polling day.

More From Pakistan:

Moeed Yusuf lashes out at 'spoilers' in Kabul; says Afghanistan being 'embarrassed daily' by them

Moeed Yusuf lashes out at 'spoilers' in Kabul; says Afghanistan being 'embarrassed daily' by them
Police get 3-day custody of suspect in gruesome murder of former ambassador's daughter

Police get 3-day custody of suspect in gruesome murder of former ambassador's daughter
Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate
Cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview for second day

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview for second day
Tourists stranded following closure of Karakoram Highway because of landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan

Tourists stranded following closure of Karakoram Highway because of landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan
Coronavirus cases pile up in Pakistan as nation celebrates second day of Eid

Coronavirus cases pile up in Pakistan as nation celebrates second day of Eid
Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

COAS Gen Bajwa celebrates Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan border

COAS Gen Bajwa celebrates Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan border
Govt working on bringing back 23 more Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia: FO

Govt working on bringing back 23 more Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia: FO
Abid Sher Ali's viral video: what happened at the Turkish restaurant?

Abid Sher Ali's viral video: what happened at the Turkish restaurant?
Video: Karachi men shoot bull after it escapes, gets out of control before qurbaani

Video: Karachi men shoot bull after it escapes, gets out of control before qurbaani
Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador

Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador

Latest

view all