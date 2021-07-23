PM Imran Khan rubbishes talk of him 'wishing to turn AJK into a new province'

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an election campaign rally in Tarar Khal, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 23, 2021. — Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday rubbished talk of him "wishing to turn Azad Jammu and Kashmir" into a new province of Pakistan.

"I do not know where all this talk has sprung from," he said, dismissing any notion of such an idea, as he addressed an election campaign rally in Tarar Khal.

"But what I want to make clear now, is that in 1948, there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their own future. According to the UN resolution, the people had to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan.



"I want to clarify to all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come, when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir, will not be wasted. God will grant you that right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah.



He expressed the confidence that the people on that day will choose to live with Pakistan.



The premier went on to state that after the UN mandated referendum, his government will hold another referendum, where the people of Kashmir will be given the choice to either live with Pakistan or become an independent state.







