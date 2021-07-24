Noor Mukadam murder: Alleged killer Zahir Jaffer to be put on ECL

Noor Mukadam. File photo

Passport of alleged killer of Noor Mukadam has been confiscated.

Islamabad Police chief directs investigating team to obtain criminal record of suspect from the US and UK.

Victim's father has thanked PM Imran Khan for taking personal interest in the case.

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has decided to put the alleged killer of Noor Mukadam – the daughter of an ex-ambassador – on the no-fly list on the request of the Islamabad Police, it emerged Saturday.

Sources confided to The News that the passport of Zahir Jaffer has been confiscated by the authorities to stop him from fleeing abroad.

The gruesome murder of ex-ambassador Shaukat Mukadam’s daughter Noor Mukadam, 27, has shocked the federal capital with calls of exemplary punishment to the alleged murderer, who is a son of a business tycoon.

The team investigating the incident recorded the statement of the mother of the victim and grilled the psychotherapists, who were called first by some family friend instead of calling the police but their responses could not satisfy the investigating team.

Therapy Works is a drug rehabilitation centre where Jaffer is believed to have sought treatment.



A high-ranking police officer told the publication that the alleged killer posed himself as mentally ill to avoid investigation, adding that the suspect will be produced before the court today to obtain his physical remand.

The officer didn't rule out the aspect of planned murder, as the alleged killer had booked a ticket to flee abroad after killing the woman.

Victim’s father thanks PM Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Noor's father, addressed a press conference and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking a personal interest in the case.

"This is not a case where the suspect escaped. He was caught and caught with a weapon," Mukadam had said.

He had said that Jaffer is "not a person with a mental disability".

"If such a person was employed as the director of a company, then his parents, too, must be made part of the investigation," Mukadam had said.

Mukadam had said that he has served the country as an ambassador and only seeks justice.

"This is a clear-cut case. The killer is standing right before us," he had said.

The former diplomat had added that the murder was "witnessed by the gate-keeper" of the house.

Criminal record of suspect to be obtained from US, UK

Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad Police chief, following a meeting with the investigation team at the Central Police Office, directed it to approach the concerned agencies to add the name of the suspect to the Exit Control List (ECL).

The police chief had also directed the team to obtain his criminal history, if any, from England and the United States.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operation Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, SP City Zone Rana Abdul Wahab, and ASP Kohsar Amna Baig, among other officers.

Briefing the IGP Islamabad about the progress of the case, the head of the investigation team, SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman, had said that the statements of the victim's parents, and the suspect's father, besides two security guards, have been recorded.

A forensic team has also provided evidence after their investigation, the police chief was told.

Expressing satisfaction over the investigation thus far, the IGP had said that all the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and no pressure or recommendation should be taken into account so that the culprit is awarded exemplary punishment.