Nawaz Sharif, top Afghan officials discuss 'matters of mutual interest' in London

Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib (left) in a meeting with former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. Photo: NSC Afghanistan/ Twitter

Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib calls on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

Top Afghan officials, Nawaz discuss matters of mutual interest, says NSCA.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says every enemy of Pakistan is a friend of Nawaz Sharif.

London-based PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was met by Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi.



The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSCA) gave an update about the meeting on Twitter Saturday, saying that the the Afghan state minister for peace and NSA discussed "matters of mutual interest" with the former Pakistan prime minister.

The officials on both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the "policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," the NSCA was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.



They also noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours on the path towards stability and prosperity.

Read more: Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA

Sending Nawaz Sharif out of Pakistan was dangerous: Fawad Chauhdry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, gave a strong reaction to Nawaz's meeting with Afghan officials.



In a statement on Twitter, Chaudhry said that sending Nawaz out of Pakistan was dangerous because such people become accomplices in international conspiracies.

He said that Nawaz's meeting with Mohib, the biggest ally of RAW in Afghanistan, is an example of such an operation.

Chaudhry said that Modi, Mohib or [Afghanistan vice president] Amrullah Saleh, every enemy of Pakistan, is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif.

Afghan NSA brought Nawaz Sharif a message from Modi: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, too, slammed the former prime minister for meeting the Afghan NSA in London.

Read more: Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA

In a statement, Dr Gill said that the meeting and "keen interest" with a person who has vilified and abused Pakistan shows the former prime minister’s agenda. He claimed that the Afghan official brought a message from Indian Prime Minister Modi.



He added that the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be shown as controversial so that the elections in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir could be shown under the same circumstances.