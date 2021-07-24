 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif, top Afghan officials discuss 'matters of mutual interest' in London

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib (left) in a meeting with former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. Photo: NSC Afghanistan/ Twitter
Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib (left) in a meeting with former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. Photo: NSC Afghanistan/ Twitter

  • Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib calls on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.
  • Top Afghan officials, Nawaz discuss matters of mutual interest, says NSCA.
  • Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says every enemy of Pakistan is a friend of Nawaz Sharif.

London-based PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was met by Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi.

The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSCA) gave an update about the meeting on Twitter Saturday, saying that the the Afghan state minister for peace and NSA discussed "matters of mutual interest" with the former Pakistan prime minister.

The officials on both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the "policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," the NSCA was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.

They also noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours on the path towards stability and prosperity.

Read more: Pakistan 'strongly condemns' baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA

Sending Nawaz Sharif out of Pakistan was dangerous: Fawad Chauhdry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, meanwhile, gave a strong reaction to Nawaz's meeting with Afghan officials.

In a statement on Twitter, Chaudhry said that sending Nawaz out of Pakistan was dangerous because such people become accomplices in international conspiracies.

He said that Nawaz's meeting with Mohib, the biggest ally of RAW in Afghanistan, is an example of such an operation. 

Chaudhry said that Modi, Mohib or [Afghanistan vice president] Amrullah Saleh, every enemy of Pakistan, is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif.

Afghan NSA brought Nawaz Sharif a message from Modi: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, too, slammed the former prime minister for meeting the Afghan NSA in London.

Read more: Agreement with Pakistan important for peace with Taliban: Afghan NSA

In a statement, Dr Gill said that the meeting and "keen interest"  with a person who has vilified and abused Pakistan shows the former prime minister’s agenda. He claimed that the Afghan official brought a message from Indian Prime Minister Modi.

He added that the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be shown as controversial so that the elections in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir could be shown under the same circumstances.

More From Pakistan:

Shehbaz Sharif rejects PM Imran Khan's Kashmir referendum proposal

Shehbaz Sharif rejects PM Imran Khan's Kashmir referendum proposal

COVID-19 mortality rate in Pakistan lowest but ‘risk is not over’, warns Asad Umar

COVID-19 mortality rate in Pakistan lowest but ‘risk is not over’, warns Asad Umar
Coronavirus restrictions: Sindh private schools to announce fate of educational institutes Monday

Coronavirus restrictions: Sindh private schools to announce fate of educational institutes Monday
Pakistan logs in 1,841 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs in 1,841 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours
India tried to hack phones of Kashmiri leaders, forensic evidence shows

India tried to hack phones of Kashmiri leaders, forensic evidence shows
Noor Mukadam murder: Alleged killer Zahir Jaffer to be put on ECL

Noor Mukadam murder: Alleged killer Zahir Jaffer to be put on ECL
Gwadar to go under 'complete lockdown' for 15 days starting July 25

Gwadar to go under 'complete lockdown' for 15 days starting July 25
Pakistan 'deeply appreciates' US announcing it will send 3 million Moderna doses through COVAX: FO

Pakistan 'deeply appreciates' US announcing it will send 3 million Moderna doses through COVAX: FO
Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office

Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office
Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts

Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts
Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says

Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says
Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday

Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday

Latest

view all