 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Shehbaz Sharif rejects PM Imran Khan's Kashmir referendum proposal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. File photo
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. File photo 

  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif slams PM Imran Khan on Kashmir referendum statement.
  • Says the entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan's historic position on the dispute.
  • PM Imran Khan had announced in AJK that he will grant Kashmiris the right to choose between Pakistan and an independent state.

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal of holding a referendum on Kashmir to decide whether the Kashmiris wanted to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation.

In a statement issued today, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly slammed the prime minister, saying Imran Khan Niazi is deviating from Pakistan's historical and constitutional position by proposing a referendum.

"The entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan's historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and UN Security Council resolutions," Shehbaz said in a hard-hitting response to PM Khan's statement given during AJK rallies.

While addressing an election rally in Tarar Khal on Friday, the PM had promised the people of Kashmir that his government will hold a referendum in which they could choose to join Pakistan or become an independent state.

Related items

"……I want to make clear now is that in 1948, there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the UN resolutions, the people have to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan," the premier had said.

"I want to clarify to all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come, when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be wasted. God will grant you that right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah.”

Shehbaz said that Imran Niazi's statement has proved the concerns that have already come before the nation with the Indian measures of August 5, 2019.

"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided according to a transparent and independent plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir."

The PML-N president said that imposing a solution on Kashmiris without their consent and consultation is tantamount to helping India and betraying the Kashmir cause.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus restrictions: Sindh private schools to announce fate of educational institutes Monday

Coronavirus restrictions: Sindh private schools to announce fate of educational institutes Monday
Pakistan logs in 1,841 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs in 1,841 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours
India tried to hack phones of Kashmiri leaders, forensic evidence shows

India tried to hack phones of Kashmiri leaders, forensic evidence shows
Noor Mukadam murder: Alleged killer Zahir Jaffer to be put on ECL

Noor Mukadam murder: Alleged killer Zahir Jaffer to be put on ECL
Gwadar to go under 'complete lockdown' for 15 days starting July 25

Gwadar to go under 'complete lockdown' for 15 days starting July 25
Pakistan 'deeply appreciates' US announcing it will send 3 million Moderna doses through COVAX: FO

Pakistan 'deeply appreciates' US announcing it will send 3 million Moderna doses through COVAX: FO
Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office

Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office
Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts

Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts
Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says

Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says
Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday

Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday
PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent

PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent
DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources

DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources

Latest

view all