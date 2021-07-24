Shehbaz Sharif rejects PM Imran Khan's Kashmir referendum proposal

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. File photo

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif slams PM Imran Khan on Kashmir referendum statement.

Says the entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan's historic position on the dispute.

PM Imran Khan had announced in AJK that he will grant Kashmiris the right to choose between Pakistan and an independent state.

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal of holding a referendum on Kashmir to decide whether the Kashmiris wanted to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation.

In a statement issued today, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly slammed the prime minister, saying Imran Khan Niazi is deviating from Pakistan's historical and constitutional position by proposing a referendum.

"The entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan's historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and UN Security Council resolutions," Shehbaz said in a hard-hitting response to PM Khan's statement given during AJK rallies.

While addressing an election rally in Tarar Khal on Friday, the PM had promised the people of Kashmir that his government will hold a referendum in which they could choose to join Pakistan or become an independent state.

"……I want to make clear now is that in 1948, there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the UN resolutions, the people have to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan," the premier had said.



"I want to clarify to all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come, when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be wasted. God will grant you that right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah.”

Shehbaz said that Imran Niazi's statement has proved the concerns that have already come before the nation with the Indian measures of August 5, 2019.

"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided according to a transparent and independent plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir."

The PML-N president said that imposing a solution on Kashmiris without their consent and consultation is tantamount to helping India and betraying the Kashmir cause.