RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and invited him to the valima ceremony of his son, The News reported Sunday.

The COAS extending the invitation to the PPP chairman is seen in political circles as a positive gesture.

It is still not known if a similar invitation was extended to the PML's top leadership or not.