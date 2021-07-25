 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz drops first picture with son Kabir Hussain: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Iqra Aziz drops first picture with son Kabir Hussain: See Photo
Iqra Aziz drops first picture with son Kabir Hussain: See Photo

 Iqra Aziz is enjoying every bit of her newly embraced motherhood.

The actor, who welcomed son Kabir Hussain with husband Yasir Hussain on July 26, has taken to her Instagram and shared first photo with her bundle of joy.

"Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah," Iqra emotionally captioned alongside her photo as she held her baby boy in arms.

Friends from the fraternity also gushed on the mother-son duo.

"Omg MashaAllah," added Aiman Khan, who also is a mother to a one-year-old daughter.

"Iqraaaaaaaaa," added Minal Khan with heart emoticons.

"Mashallah piyari Se ammi ka piyara sa beta," commented Hira Mani.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain thanks Iqra Aziz as he holds son Kabir Hussain in new photo

Yasir Hussain thanks Iqra Aziz as he holds son Kabir Hussain in new photo
Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in London

Anushka Sharma models for Athiya Shetty in London
Little Amal does not want Muneeb Butt to pose for pictures: Here's Why

Little Amal does not want Muneeb Butt to pose for pictures: Here's Why
In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged

In pictures: Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged
Ayeza Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' in new video

Ayeza Khan channels her inner 'Anjali' in new video
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy table tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha crew

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao enjoy table tennis with son Azad and Laal Singh Chaddha crew
Maya Ali shines in dreamy 'Eid Day 3' look

Maya Ali shines in dreamy 'Eid Day 3' look
Shilpa Shetty next in line for court appearance after Raj Kundra?

Shilpa Shetty next in line for court appearance after Raj Kundra?
Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence

Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident
Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Latest

view all