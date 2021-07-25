Iqra Aziz drops first picture with son Kabir Hussain: See Photo

Iqra Aziz is enjoying every bit of her newly embraced motherhood.

The actor, who welcomed son Kabir Hussain with husband Yasir Hussain on July 26, has taken to her Instagram and shared first photo with her bundle of joy.

"Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah," Iqra emotionally captioned alongside her photo as she held her baby boy in arms.



Friends from the fraternity also gushed on the mother-son duo.

"Omg MashaAllah," added Aiman Khan, who also is a mother to a one-year-old daughter.

"Iqraaaaaaaaa," added Minal Khan with heart emoticons.

"Mashallah piyari Se ammi ka piyara sa beta," commented Hira Mani.

