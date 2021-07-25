 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch eco-tourism at Hawke's Bay and Sandspit, two of the most famous beaches in the metropolis, Geo News reported Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Murtaza Wahab visited Hawke's Bay Road and announced the upcoming plan for the beaches.

“The provincial government is considering launching various entertainment facilities for visitors, such as boating, jet skiing and parasailing on both the beaches,” Wahab said.

In a statement released on social media, Wahab announced that the Department of Environment and the Pakistan Navy would work together to promote eco-tourism. 

"Now that the approach road to Hawkes Bay & Sandspit beach has been properly built, we are planning on developing eco-tourism in the area,” the tweet read.

If the plan is actually put into action, it would provide a great respite for the citizens and give Karachiite’s a chance to explore water sports.

Murtaza Wahab further said that the construction of Hawke's Bay Sandspit Road has been completed.

More From Pakistan:

Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad

Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad
Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources
Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day

Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day
Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people

Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people
Gruesome Islamabad murder brings scrutiny to role of Therapy Works

Gruesome Islamabad murder brings scrutiny to role of Therapy Works
Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surges past 23,000

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surges past 23,000
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on July 27

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on July 27
AJK Election live updates: Polling underway after intense campaign

AJK Election live updates: Polling underway after intense campaign
COAS Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to his son’s valima ceremony

COAS Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to his son’s valima ceremony
Sindh govt asks NCOC to block sims, social media accounts of unvaccinated people

Sindh govt asks NCOC to block sims, social media accounts of unvaccinated people
Noor Mukadam murder: Parents of Zahir Jaffer arrested, say police

Noor Mukadam murder: Parents of Zahir Jaffer arrested, say police
AJK goes to polls today

AJK goes to polls today

Latest

view all