Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch eco-tourism at Hawke's Bay and Sandspit, two of the most famous beaches in the metropolis, Geo News reported Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister's Legal Adviser Murtaza Wahab visited Hawke's Bay Road and announced the upcoming plan for the beaches.

“The provincial government is considering launching various entertainment facilities for visitors, such as boating, jet skiing and parasailing on both the beaches,” Wahab said.

In a statement released on social media, Wahab announced that the Department of Environment and the Pakistan Navy would work together to promote eco-tourism.

"Now that the approach road to Hawkes Bay & Sandspit beach has been properly built, we are planning on developing eco-tourism in the area,” the tweet read.

If the plan is actually put into action, it would provide a great respite for the citizens and give Karachiite’s a chance to explore water sports.

Murtaza Wahab further said that the construction of Hawke's Bay Sandspit Road has been completed.