'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar





PML-N’s candidate for the AJK elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar.

PML-N issues show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar over irresponsible statement about "India's help".



The PML-N candidate from LA-35 has been directed to submit his written reply within seven days

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Gujjar if he fails to give a satisfactory answer, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Taking strict notice of PML-N candidate Ismail Gujjar’s statement regarding “India’s help”, the party issued him a show-cause notice on Monday.

Talking to journalists, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Gujjar, a PML-N candidate from LA-35, had been directed to submit his written reply within seven days.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Gujjar if he fails to give a satisfactory answer over the matter within the stipulated time, he added.

Speaking to media persons in Gujranwala on Sunday, PML-N candidate for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, had said he would "seek India's help" if the local administration did not cooperate with him.

He had said this while talking to journalists near a polling station set up at Government High School No 2, where the deputy commissioner had allegedly kicked out PML-N and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference's polling agents.

Following their exit from the polling station, the agents had reportedly got into a heated argument with the deputy commissioner after which the polling process was halted.

Gujjar had said his election camp was "dismantled" despite the presence of police personnel.

He had warned his party would "also cause problems" if the polling process did not continue peacefully.

"The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them," the PML-N candidate had said.

He had asked the government to take action, otherwise unrest will ensue "and people will die".

Issuing a clarification later on to Geo News, he had said his statement was directed towards the administration. "India kills Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and over here, these people are taking down our camps," he had added.