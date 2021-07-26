 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

'Will seek India's help': PML-N serves show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 26, 2021


PML-N’s candidate for the AJK elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar.
PML-N’s candidate for the AJK elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar.
  • PML-N issues show-cause notice to Ismail Gujjar over irresponsible statement about "India's help".
  • The PML-N candidate from LA-35 has been directed to submit his written reply within seven days
  • Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Gujjar if he fails to give a satisfactory answer, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Taking strict notice of PML-N candidate Ismail Gujjar’s statement regarding “India’s help”, the party issued him a show-cause notice on Monday.

Talking to journalists, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Gujjar, a PML-N candidate from LA-35, had been directed to submit his written reply within seven days.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Gujjar if he fails to give a satisfactory answer over the matter within the stipulated time, he added.

Speaking to media persons in Gujranwala on Sunday, PML-N candidate for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, had said he would "seek India's help" if the local administration did not cooperate with him.

He had said this while talking to journalists near a polling station set up at Government High School No 2, where the deputy commissioner had allegedly kicked out PML-N and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference's polling agents.

Following their exit from the polling station, the agents had reportedly got into a heated argument with the deputy commissioner after which the polling process was halted.

Gujjar had said his election camp was "dismantled" despite the presence of police personnel.

He had warned his party would "also cause problems" if the polling process did not continue peacefully.

"The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them," the PML-N candidate had said.

He had asked the government to take action, otherwise unrest will ensue "and people will die".

Issuing a clarification later on to Geo News, he had said his statement was directed towards the administration. "India kills Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and over here, these people are taking down our camps," he had added.

More From Pakistan:

Who will be the next PM of AJK?

Who will be the next PM of AJK?
PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz

PTI won through rigging in Kashmir elections, allege Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz
Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK

Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK
PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail

PML-N leader Atta Tarar gets bail
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 7.51% as virus spread spirals out of control
Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2

Scottish mountaineer feared dead in avalanche on K2
2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket

2 Karachi men busted for running coronavirus vaccination racket
Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%

Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%
Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says

Kashmir elections: 'Will seek India's help' if administration fails to cooperate, PML-N candidate says
Kashmir Election results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies

Kashmir Election results: Latest party positions across 45 constituencies
4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley

4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley
'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election

'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election

Latest

view all