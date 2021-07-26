 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Pak vs WI: Pakistan’s Test squad leaves for West Indies

Pakistan Test squad before departure to West Indies.
  • Pakistan's Test squad leaves for Barbados to face West Indies in a two-match Test series.
  • Green shirt's 11-member Test squad departs from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. 
  • During the tour, Pakistan and West Indies will play two Test and four T20 matches         

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s Test squad on Monday left for Barbados to face West Indies in a two- match series.

An 11-member Test squad of green shirts flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for Barbados via London today.

The Test squad include Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Muhammad Abbass, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

Rest of the players are already in the Caribbean for the T20 series.

During the tour, Pakistan and West Indies will play two Tests and four T20 matches.



Earlier, the schedule for the Pakistan and West Indies T20I series had been revised, with the number of fixtures cut down from five to four, Cricket West Indies had announced in a statement on Sunday.

The four-match T20I series will start on July 28 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, while the rest of the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 31, August 1, and August 3, the board announced.

"The adjustment [...] was necessary due to the changes to the fixtures for the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Australia, which are part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which concludes on July 26," it added.

Match schedule:

July 28: 1st match at Kensington Oval

July 31: 2nd match at Guyana National Stadium

August 1: 3rd match at Guyana National Stadium

August 3: 4th match at Guyana National Stadium

August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park

August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park 

