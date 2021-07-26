Kashmir elections: PM Imran Khan thanks people for 'placing their trust in PTI'

Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Tarar Khal on July 23, 2021. — PID/File

PM Imran vows to keep raising his voice in support of Kashmiris.

PTI has won 25 of the 45 seats, according to unofficial results.

PM says he aims to bring people out of poverty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for placing their trust in PTI during the July 25 Legislative Assembly elections — in which his party emerged as the victor.

The PTI emerged as the largest political party in the AJK Legislative Assembly elections and will consequently form a government in the region.

According to the unofficial results of the AJK Election Commission so far, the PTI has won 25 of the 45 seats, PPP has won 11 seats, while PML-N has secured six seats.

Unofficial results are in for all constituencies, except LA-16 Bagh, which has been withheld, according to AJK Election Commission Secretary Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan.

Ballot papers were lost in a clash at two polling stations in the constituency, said Khan. He said polling could not be held at two more polling stations due to the dispute.



Both the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP) and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) have also won one seat each.

Celebrations broke out all over Kashmir after PTI was declared the winner across the majority of seats.

"We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes; establish accountability and transparency in government," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The premier also congratulated all of PTI's successful candidates.

"As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including UN to ensure the international community fulfils its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through an UN-sponsored plebiscite," he added.

Two PTI workers were killed in a clash during polling Sunday. Supporters of the PPP and ruling PTI clashed in one constituency, leading to the two deaths, police officials had said, according to a Reuters report.

The violence mars the latest election test for PM Khan, who has faced growing criticism since his 2018 election win over his handling of the economy and competence to deliver on his election promises.

Who were the victors?

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Khawaja Ahmed Farooq, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Diwan Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Arshad and Ch Anwar-ul-Haq have won their seats.

PML-N candidates Raja Farooq Haider and Shah Ghulam Qadir have also retained their seats.

Ex-prime minister of AJK and chief of AJKMC Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has been declared successful on LA-14 Bagh.

AJK Election Commission Secretary Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan said the polls were held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation and appreciated the performance of the police and the Pakistan Army in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.