Kashmir elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats as official results announced

Official results of AJK elections announced, PTI wins with 25 seats.

CEC AJK Suhlaria says that reelection will be held on July 29 at four polling stations in the Bagh constituency.

Says elections were held in a clean and transparent manner and the turnout was 62%.

The official results of the Azad Kashmir elections have been announced and PTI has emerged as the victorious party by winning 25 seats, Chief Election Commissioner Azad Kashmir Abdul Rashid Suhlaria announced Monday evening.

Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, Suhlaria said that the elections were held in a clean and transparent manner and the turnout was 62%, adding that to date, no written complaint has been lodged regarding rigging.

The CEC said that reelections will be held on July 29 at four polling stations in the LA-16 Bagh constituency after which the schedule of reserved seats will be released.



He said that PTI has won 25 seats in Azad Kashmir elections while the PPP won 11, PML-N won 6, and Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir People's Party won one seat each.

Replying to a question regarding Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's entry into Azad Kashmir despite a ban, the CEC said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan should have realised that Gandapur was banned from entering AJK, therefore, he shouldn't have brought him along.