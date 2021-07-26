CM House Sindh offices to close as coronavirus cases rise

A file photo of Chief Minister House Sindh.

14 offices to remain open with 50% staff.

Rest of the offices will remain closed.

Decision taken in light of fourth COVID-19 wave.

The offices in Chief Minister House Sindh will remain closed, an official circular said Monday, as the coronavirus cases in the province witnessed a constant rise.

The circular said 14 offices, including the media cell, protocol cell, and public complaint cell, would remain open with 50% attendance, while the remaining offices will remain closed.

"The decision has been taken to keep the employees of the Chief Minister House safe during the fourth wave of coronavirus," the circular added.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement later in the day, said that seven more people had died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 5,840.

The chief minister said 2,153 new cases emerged when 16,975 tests were conducted — taking the province's positivity ratio to 12.7%.

He said that at present, 39,182 patients were under treatment, of them, 37,971 were in home isolation, 67 were at isolation centres, and 1,144 were at different hospitals.

CM Shah said the condition of 1,024 patients was critical, while 77 have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2,153 new cases, 1,732 have been detected from Karachi, with the city's District South reporting 537 cases, District East 520, District Central 307, District West 124, District Malir 123, and District Korangi 121 cases.

Hyderabad registered 149 cases, Thatta 59, and Naushero Feroze 30. The chief minister urged people to follow the safety measures issued by the government to keep the virus at bay.