Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

The movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously

New M. Night Shyamalan horror thriller Old aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in $16.9 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The movie, about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps, and beat out the weekend's second-highest money-maker Snake Eyes by more than $3 million.

Paramount's latest G.I. Joe installment, also in its debut weekend, earned $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes' involvement with the famed squad.

In third place was Disney's latest Marvel superhero flick Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $11.6 million.

Last week's top earner, the Warner Bros. live action/animated Space Jam: A New Legacy, fell to fourth with $9.6 million.

The movie sees NBA superstar LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in a high-stakes basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence entity threatening his son.

And in fifth was Universal's F9: The Fast Saga, at $4.8 million, bringing the five-week domestic total of the Vin Diesel/John Cena action thriller to more than $160 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($3.5 million)

Boss Baby: Family Business ($2.9 million)

The Forever Purge ($2.4 million)

A Quiet Place: Part II ($1.2 million)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain ($880,000)

