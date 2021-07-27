Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles

Maya Ali chimes in birthday around balloons and smiles

Actor Maya Ali is celebrating her 32nd birthday with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake.

The star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared her happiness with fans as she considers herself 'blessed' to see another year.

For the camera, Maya donned a yellow shirt paired with denim and a blue bow headband.





Fans could also spot the diva all smiles as she sat around a plethora of red and grey ballons, holding her peach fondant cake in hand.

Friends from the fraternity were quick to garner the actor with love on her special day.

"MashAllah.. …… u epic beauty . Many happy return of the day happy birthday to you," wrote Yumna Zaidi.



"Happy B Day Maya Jee @official_mayaali treat treat treat," added friend Bilal Ashraf.







